Attrition taking a toll among experienced members of secondary

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks are excited about the youth and upside potential for the team at the cornerback position. Between the flashes shown by Tre Brown in 2021 prior to going down for the year with a patellar tendon injury and the addition of Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, there is certainly reason for excitement. Add in that the experienced veterans in the group who can give the youngsters the time they need to learn and develop without the pressure of needing to perform right away, and it’s a recipe for success.

At least if those veterans can stay healthy and stay on the field, which has apparently been an issue this far. It’s no secret that the highest paid member of the secondary, and the highest paid member of the defense, Jamal Adams, missed the majority of the first week of training camp after breaking one of his surgically repaired fingers on the opening day of camp. From there, the second week of camp has seen a slow trickle of injuries, the details of which have not year been made public.

First, the incumbent starter at nickel cornerback, Ugo Amadi, has not been on the field this week.

Also not on pads is Ryan Neal, who left practice yesterday with an undisclosed injury. Also no sign of Ugo Amadi for second straight day. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times also notes, backup safety Ryan Neal did not practice on Wednesday after leaving practice early with an injury Tuesday. The potential loss of Neal and Amadi don’t seem a significant concern to most fans, as many would prefer Justin Coleman take back his nickel corner role, while Neal is a depth player behind Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

However, Wednesday saw a more key member of the secondary leave practice early, so it will be important to see how this develops.

Sidney Jones walked off late w/ a trainer into Seahawks facility just before practice's final play. That was after the former UW cornerback made another strong play, PBU vs DK Metcalf in the end zone, continuing his strong camp.



Rookies Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen the CB1s late — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Sidney Jones has battled through a variety of injuries during his NFL career, so hopefully this is not anything significant. Losing one of the starting corners wouldn’t appear to be catastrophic, given the youth set to be able to step up, but it certainly wouldn’t be ideal if Jones were to be lost for any significant amount of time.

Thursday is a day off for the team, so with any luck, hopefully all three of Amadi, Neal and Jones can be back on the field for the next practice on Friday.