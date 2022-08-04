Rams QB Matthew Stafford dealing with ‘bad tendinitis’ in his throwing elbow

While the Seahawks have retooled and regrouped their roster for the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams have their eyes set on a Super Bowl repeat after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals back in February.

Unfortunately for them, their franchise quarterback is already dealing with lingering injuries over a month before Week 1 of the NFL season.

“My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis,” Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little of a procedure — not a surgery, but a procedure — more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it, but it’s a quarterback. It’s a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward.”

This will slow down Stafford a little bit as Rams Training Camp continues on, and it likely will not heal before the start of the season. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll miss games but it’s something worth monitoring.

This could also be an injury that Stafford is forced to take care of and manage all season, similar to Jamal Adams’ finger. Stafford is about to enter his age 34 season in the NFL.

Stafford threw for just under 5,000 yards and connected on 41 touchdown passes in his inaugural season in Los Angeles last year as he helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Seattle does not play the Rams until Week 13, with the rematch coming in the regular season finale at Lumen Field.