Report: A week into camp Seahawks work out a QB

The Seattle Seahawks had Thursday off after donning pads for the first time in training camp this year on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, just because it was a day off for the players, doesn’t mean it was a day off for the front office and coaching staff, who reportedly hosted a quarterback for a workout after eight days of witnessing Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason.

The #Seahawks worked out QB James Morgan today, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 4, 2022

James Morgan started his college career at Bowling Green, where he spent two seasons playing in an Air Raid offense before transferring to Florida International. At FIU he took over as the starting quarterback from 2018 seventh round pick of the Seahawks Alex McGough, and played in the pro-style offense of Rick Skrosky. In two years at quarterback for the Panthers Morgan threw for 5,312 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

A fourth round pick of the New York Jets in 2020, Morgan has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts.