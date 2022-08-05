Pre-Snap Reads 8/5: Can Artie Burns work his way into Seahawks defense?

Seahawks News

Are Seahawks fans 'biased'? Part II - Seaside Joe

Seaside Bonus: Do fans still believe in Pete? Do they still hate the 49ers? And what is Yes2?

Seahawks Work Out Free Agent QB James Morgan - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling for the starting job, Seattle appears to have interest in bringing in competition for Jacob Eason.

Seahawks Mailbag: Assessing The Rookies, Quarterback Competition & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks Andy Dickerson On Molding The Offensive Line

Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson discusses what he’s seen from the line in training camp.

Huard: 3 most intriguing Seahawks after first week of camp - Seattle Sports

There are three young players Brock Huard is keeping a close eye on as Seahawks training camp continues toward the preseason.

Artie Burns hopes to capitalize on new chance with Seahawks

Whether it’s been injury or underperformance, Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college.

Zigging, while others zag. Can Seahawks win (again) with a run-heavy game plan?

The team ranked 21st and 27th, respectively, in overall rushing attempts in the only two seasons (2017 and 2021) Seattle missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. Under Carroll, Seattle has combined volume and efficiency to create one of the most consistently bankable units in the NFL.

NFC West News

Rams Safety Nick Scott Emerging as Leader? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Even if Nick Scott was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, he has turned out to be a prize late round pick

Rams Thursday training camp notes: Matthew Stafford’s arm looks great - Turf Show Times

In case you were worried, the Rams made sure to show Stafford throwing deep passes—a lot

Kyler Murray’s contract, the Cardinals’ new helmet and a training camp preview - Revenge of the Birds

We are back.

Red Rain Podcast: WR Notes + How Cards Roster Stacks Up with the NFC - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ tumultuous pre-season took another significant blow yesterday when newly acquired Marquise Brown was arrested early in the morning for traveling a reported 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

Arizona Cardinals Activate Maxx Williams, Announce 4 Injuries - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are getting back a key name to their tight end group.

Brian Griese Assesses Trey Lance's Performance in 49ers Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brian Griese recently assessed Trey Lance's performance through one week of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

49ers News: Can we expect Trey Lance to produce like RG3 in 2012? - Niners Nation

Can Trey Lance match what former Kyle Shanahan QB Robert Griffin III did in 2012?

Around The NFL

From Wes Welker to supersized: Inside the NFL’s slot receiver evolution - The Athletic

The rise of the “power slot” — and the way defenses are poised to respond — expresses the schematic arc that continues to define the NFL.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Eagles and Chiefs build QB-WR chemistry, Patriots turn to slip 'n' slides and Colts' defense dominates

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connected all practice on Thursday, and the Colts' defense stood tall in the two-minute drill. Here are top camp photos, videos and notes.

Move The Sticks: Teams doing the best job of converting players into second contracts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season: Christian McCaffrey lands at No. 10

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2022 NFL season. Does Christian McCaffrey crack the top 10 after battling injuries over the last two seasons? And who holds the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.

Raiders ease past Jaguars in Hall of Fame Game - National Football Post

Jarrett Stidham and Ameer Abdullah rushed for second-quarter touchdowns Thursday night as the Las Vegas Raiders cruised to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Texans DE Jerry Hughes says Rasheem Green is ‘very versatile’

Part of Lovie Smith’s philosophy with the Tampa 2 scheme is to have an oncoming wave of defensive linemen that wear down opposing offensive lines.