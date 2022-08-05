Report: Seahawks to sign Joel Dublanko ahead of return to practice field

Saturday afternoon the Seattle Seahawks are set to host a scrimmage at Lumen Field, giving fans a chance to see the new look offensive and defensive units in a simulated game situation. However, before hopping on the bus to drive down to Lumen, the team has one more training camp practice at the VMAC Friday, and ahead of that practice the team did some shuffling at the end of the roster.

Seahawks are signing Joel Dublanko following a successful workout, per a league source. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2022

This does not come as a surprise, as while the players were off on Thursday, the front office and coaching staff were busy at work hosting multiple players on free agent visits and tryouts. With practice now set to start the Hawks have officially added Joel Dublanko.

Dublanko is a linebacker who went undrafted this past spring coming out of Cincinnati, where he recorded 113 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks as a senior in 2021.

No word on the corresponding move from the Seahawks In order to make room on the roster for Dublanko.