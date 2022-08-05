ESPN projects Seahawks to have a bottom three offensive line

Along with a new quarterback under center for 2022, the Seattle Seahawks will also roll out a new look offensive line to begin the season. It is projected to include two rookies, two returners, and one new veteran.

And so far across the league, it is not receiving much high praise.

Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics shared that ESPN projects the Seattle’s offensive line will rank towards the bottom of the league.

Ranking all 32 offensive lines: projected pass block win rate and run block win rate ranks for every team based on their expected starting 5. https://t.co/0lGLZZv6Mx — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) August 5, 2022

The projection is that the Seahawks run blocking will be slightly better than their pass blocking, but not by a wide margin. The Seahawks not only project to start two rookies on the offensive line, but both are expected to be the team’s offensive tackles. First rounder Charles Cross (No. 9 overall) projects to be the team’s left tackle, while third rounder Abraham Lucas is expected to take over Seattle’s right tackle duties.

For those curious about the specifics behind the projection:

30. Seattle Seahawks Projected starters: Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, Gabe Jackson, Abraham Lucas Predicted pass block rank: No. 28 Predicted run block rank: No. 27 The Seahawks’ investment this year in the offensive line via the draft — Cross and Lucas were first- and third-round picks, respectively — might pay dividends down the road. But odds are that it will make for a rough 2022. Offensive linemen, even early draft picks, are usually below average in their rookie seasons.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus projected the Seahawks as the worst offensive line in the NFL earlier this summer, also citing the two inexperienced rookies and Gabe Jackson’s decline in production as key factors.