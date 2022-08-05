Seahawks waive Jake Hausmann to make room for Joel Dublanko

Football season is getting so close that fans can almost taste it. The Hall of Fame Game Thursday night gave fans a taste of football, and in less than a week the full Preseason Week 1 slate will have fans of the remaining 30 teams excited to see their squad in action.

For teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the preseason will be the first opportunity for fans to see the many new faces playing in new systems against another opponent. Obviously, there is not a whole lot to take away from preseason games, but it’s a decent distraction and gives fans a chance to see the players about which they have been so excited since free agency and the draft in the spring. For Seattle, fans have been excited about Coby Bryant since he was selected in the fourth round of the draft, and Friday the team added Bryant’s college teammate at Cincinnati Joel Dublanko to the roster.

The @Seahawks made two roster moves this afternoon. https://t.co/DoJAhrXWQN — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 5, 2022

Adding Dublanko required creating an open roster spot, which the Seahawks did by waiving tight end Jake Hausmann.