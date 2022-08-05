Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 7 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is underway!

We’ve reached the seventh day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. Pete Carroll is back after clearing COVID protocols, but he is masked up just to be extra safe. There won’t be any pads on for Friday’s session because Saturday is the mock game at Lumen Field, which probably won’t be live streamed and I’m pretty sure you’ll get in trouble if you film anything that transpired if you attend in-person.

You can catch a free live stream of today’s practice courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. Practice started already but the stream begins at 2:45 PM.

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Friday, August 5th at 1:30 PM - Season Ticket Holder Day

Saturday, August 6th at 2:30 PM - Lumen Field Mock Game (not live streamed)

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM -

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice