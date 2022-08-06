SB Nation Reacts: Will Quandre Diggs once again lead the team in interceptions?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

That’s right, SBN Reacts is back with what I consider to be a fun set of season prediction questions. We’ll have a few more as we near the start of a brand new year of Seahawks football.

These four polls are warm-ups. Two questions are about the magical 1,000 yard mark, while the other two are focused on team leaders in defensive statistical categories.

The Seahawks have had at least one 1,000 yard receiver in each of the past three seasons, and while Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are both still with the team, Russell Wilson obviously is not. Even with a 17-game regular season, Seattle is expected to field an underwhelming passing attack due to the quarterback downgrade from Wilson to Geno Smith/Drew Lock. Will either of the usual suspects (or maybe Noah Fant) break 1,000 yards this season?

Staying on the 1,000 yard seasons, Seattle hasn’t had any running back eclipse that single-season total since Chris Carson in 2019. Of course, the Seahawks have had a series of injuries at that position over the past two seasons, including the neck injury that has seemingly ended Carson’s career. Rashaad Penny burst onto the scene with a December to remember and he finished the year with 749 yards in just 10 games played. There’s also Kenneth Walker III as Penny’s backup, and the exciting second-round pick from Michigan State could be one of the few rookie backs to make a real impact this year.

Now to the defensive side of the ball, the sexiest categories to lead in are interceptions and sacks. Last year, Darrell Taylor was tied for 2nd on the team in sacks at 6.5. Carlos Dunlap led the team with 8, while Rasheem Green had 6.5. Dunlap and Green are elsewhere, leaving Taylor as the favorite to be the leading sacker. Rookies Boye Mafe and Tyreke Smith, as well as Uchenna Nwosu, and perhaps Jamal Adams are all in the mix.

For interceptions, Quandre Diggs has either tied or led the team in picks since his midseason move from Detroit to Seattle in 2019. He may be coming off a terrible injury to end the 2021 season but he’s expected to be good to play Week 1 of this season and continue to be one of the best safeties in the NFL.

I’m not giving out a bunch of options for team leader in sacks or interceptions. Your answers are essentially “Darrell Taylor or the field” and “Quandre Diggs or the field.” The choice is yours!

