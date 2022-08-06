Pre-Snap Reads 8/6: Drew Lock gets first-team reps, but Geno Smith still leading QB competition

Seahawks News

Seahawks Friday Training Camp notes: Drew Lock, Abe Lucas get first reps with 1s

Seaside Bonus: Plus Boye Mafe's "best day," Tariq Woolen with the starting defense, Colby Parkinson's 'ascension', and Pete Carroll is BACK!

Observations From Seahawks Seventh Training Camp Practice: Boye Mafe Flashes Rushing Off Edge - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Limiting contact with a mock scrimmage on tap Saturday, Seattle dialed things back a notch after a physical Wednesday practice, but the return of Pete Carroll energized players and coaches alike. Reporter Corbin Smith details everything that went down at the VMAC on Friday, including a big day for explosive rusher Boye Mafe.

Dad pants and brotherhood: As K.J. Wright retires, stories on a Seahawks great - The Athletic

Wright retired recently after 11 NFL seasons. Teammates, coaches and friends remember the linebacker's work ethic, kindness — and frugality.

Pete Carroll Returns, The Quarterback Competition & Other Updates From Seahawks Training Camp

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll returns to training camp with a positive outlook on his health and his team.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright Discusses Retirement Decision On Good Morning Football

Seahawks Legend K.J. Wright discusses his decision to retire as a member of the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll: Geno Smith is still leading the quarterback competition - ProFootballTalk

When Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a temporary exit from practice due to a COVID diagnosis, Geno Smith was leading the quarterback competition. Now that Carroll is back, Smith continues to hold the top spot on the depth chart.

Rost: What Seahawks making playoffs would mean for future of QB spot - Seattle Sports

What will it mean if the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2022? Stacy Rost breaks it down with an emphasis on the future of the QB position.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Who's leading the QB competition? - Seattle Sports

The big question at Seahawks camp is who will win the QB competition. Former NFL WR Michael Bumpus breaks down who he thinks is in the lead.

Seahawks hope RB room proves to be more than Rashaad Penny

As recent years have shown, keeping their running backs healthy for an entire season has been an issue for the Seattle Seahawks. So while the Seahawks are going into this season with the intention of using Rashaad Penny as their featured back, it seems more likely the depth of Seattle’s running backs room — especially with the expected style of the offense — will be tested at some point.

Geno Smith 'doing things right,' still leading QB competition

He’s been in the lead for all of the obvious reasons and he’s holding on to it and doing a really good job of battling.

Pete Carroll returns to lead Seahawks after COVID quarantine, wearing a mask

Pete Carroll is back — to 2020 mode for a bit.

NFC West News

Rams Training Camp: Why Ben Skowronek is leading the charge for WR#3 - Turf Show Times

Can Benny Skow take a step forward in year 2?

Rams Training Camp: How will LA utilize both Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones? - Turf Show Times

Could we see flashes of the last great ILB duo: Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman?

Kelvin Beachum’s entrepreneurship allows him to control his own destiny - Revenge of the Birds

In addition to making a positive impact in his community, Beachum has set himself up for success after football.

Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: Younger Players Get Opportunities - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Andy Isabella caught two touchdowns during Arizona Cardinals training camp Friday with many starters sitting out.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance's Best Practice Yet - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 8 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance had his best practice yet.

49ers camp report: Trey Lance, Deebo Samuel and the offense strike back - The Athletic

After an opening stretch decidedly controlled by the defense, the 49ers offense enjoyed its best day of a competitive training camp.

49ers training camp Day 8 recap: Trey Lance and the offense rule the day - Niners Nation

For the first time since camp started, the 49ers O got the best of the defense

Around The NFL

Bills’ Ken Dorsey: What makes the first-time play caller tick and how did he get here? - The Athletic

Tracing Dorsey's path from quarterback of a star-studded University of Miami team to taking the keys to the Josh Allen offense.

Kansas City Chiefs' rapid offensive line overhaul has exceeded almost all expectations - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

The Chiefs have aggressively upgraded up front through free agency, trades and the draft, taking a team weakness and making it a strength.

What's behind the number? 15 rookies explain why they chose their NFL uniform number

From Coby Bryant to Jameson Williams to Travon Walker, here's a look at what went into picking their NFL numbers.

Training Camp Buzz: Saints WR Michael Thomas improving in recovery; Jets making rookie CB earn 'Sauce' nickname

Where are Saints WR Michael Thomas and QB Jameis Winston at in their recoveries? Why aren't the Jets calling first-round CB Sauce Gardener by his nickname yet? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 5

Buccaneers WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ took the field with his teammates for the first time since tearing his ACL late last season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Dak Prescott not fretting Cowboys' WR corps: The young guys will 'step in and take on bigger roles'

The Cowboys' trade of ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick brought question marks at the receiver position in Dallas heading toward the 2022 season. Dak Prescott, though, is not concerned.

Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained why running back Josh Jacobs started and played two series in the Hall of Fame Game

2022 Hall of Fame: Dick Vermeil guided the 1999 Rams to the most unlikely title ever

The 1999 St. Louis Rams are the best underdog team story in NFL history.

NFL Power Rankings: A first-time Super Bowl winner? Bills lead the list of candidates

There are 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl. Some of them have virtually no chance of taking themselves off that list this season. Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, we're talking about you.

Jets offense struggles after day off, notes from Friday’s practice

The Jets returned to a full practice Friday, though it wasn’t all roses and daisies for the offense, who took a minor step back after a solid day Wednesday. Here are a few notes from Friday’s practice from around Jets media.