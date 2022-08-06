Dee Eskridge could miss Seahawks’ preseason opener

It looks as if Dee Eskridge’s nagging hamstring injury may keep him out of some preseason action.

The second-year Seattle Seahawks wide receiver hasn’t practiced since last week (unless you count this clip from Friday), and based on Pete Carroll’s press conference it looks as if it’s more likely than not that Eskridge won’t be available for next Saturday’s preseason opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Carroll said Tre Brown is running and getting closer to returning, "though not yet."



Dee Eskridge is "on the verge of popping back out here" to practice. Said it might be "a race" to make it back by the preseason opener. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 5, 2022

Eskridge’s brief career in Seattle has been marred by injuries, including in camp as a rookie last season, followed by a Week 1 concussion that caused him to miss several more weeks. Even when Eskridge did play, he was limited to just 10 catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.

We’re not too far removed from the numerous injuries that hampered the promising career of C.J. Prosise, not to mention that another former Seahawks second-round wide receiver in Paul Richardson had his own injury problems and finished four of his six NFL seasons on IR.

Of course, it’s better safe than sorry especially when dealing with hamstrings, so the caution for Eskridge is more than warranted. Hopefully he will be able to practice again soon and get some time on the field, because his issues staying healthy feel all too reminiscent of quite a few recent Seahawks draft picks.