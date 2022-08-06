Seahawks Mock Game Recap: Drew Lock, Tariq Woolen have good showings

The Seattle Seahawks had their annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Lumen Field, with roughly 7,000 fans in attendance (at the same time as the Mariners’ win over the Angels at T-Mobile Park, mind you). Seattle’s Navy Blue team beat the Action Green team by a score of 17-13, but the score is far less important than the performance of the players.

Both Drew Lock and Geno Smith got to lead the first- and second-team offenses, with Jacob Eason having what was apparently a very forgettable cameo running the third-teamers. It appears as if 1s vs. 1s didn’t materialize and some of that wasn’t practical anyway due to players sidelined with injury.

Unofficially, Lock was 19/27 and Smith was 11/20. Both quarterbacks led touchdown drives on their respective opening series (albeit against the second-team defense). Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker both capped off scoring drives by getting into the end zone. Here’s a glimpse of Walker and that ability to cut to the outside so quickly.

Lock did threw a touchdown pass later on in the day to Cody Thompson (more on that later). He also threw a nice completion to seventh-round pick Dareke Young, and here’s a look at that highlight.

Seahawks' offense is more dynamic, moves more, with Drew Lock. Play-action, option throws on the run, more outside play action when Lock is in compared to Geno Smith, who they have drop back more.



Which style will they pick?



Lock 10 for 10 passing to begin the mock game — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 6, 2022

DK Metcalf almost looked surprised when Lock threw down the seam perfectly between slot and safety. It has been a while since a throw like that was completed on this field. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 6, 2022

Drew Lock had a nice throw to Colby Parkinson on an RPO opportunity. He said that was one aspect of his game he felt he excelled at in college. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 6, 2022

Geno’s day started hot but cooled off considerably as the afternoon progressed, but in his better moments he evidently had a good rhythm going with DK Metcalf.

Geno Smith 6 for 8 passing, 3 completions to DK Metcalf, short passes on TD drive with 1st offense vs 2nd defense to begin Seahawks' mock game. 1-yard TD run by Rahsaad Penny — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 6, 2022

Smith has three first down throws so far after connecting with Tyler Lockett on quick slant against Marquise Blair in coverage. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 6, 2022

Rookie tackle Abe Lucas got the start with the 1s, with presumptive leader to take that right tackle spot Jake Curhan playing as the left tackle with the 2s. Everyone else projected to be a starter — Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, and Gabe Jackson — got first-team action today.

Now I should disclose that Field Gulls wasn’t present at this game and the live stream the Seahawks had was only of the warm-ups, so our eyes and ears were essentially the veteran beat reporters in attendance. The name that came up repeatedly on defense was rookie CB Tariq Woolen, who was “beaten” for a touchdown by Thompson but apparently it was a pretty crazy play.

Another 5 for 5 drive for Drew Lock topped off by a wild 20-yard TD grab by Cody Thompson. Tariq Woolen was all over the play and had what looked a pass breakup, but it fell right to Thompson who was laying down it the end zone. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 6, 2022

But he had some other bright moments!

Most impacting defensive player of 1st half of the Seahawks' mock game: rookie CB Tariq Woolen. 2 PBUs, near INT. Just won't let Marquise Goodwin past him all camp. Even broke up TD pass on back-shoulder throw from Lock that Cody Thompson tapped to himself. Strong early camp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 6, 2022

"That was really good work for him," Pete Carroll said of Tariq Woolen.



Woolen ran with the first-team defense at right corner with Artie Burns on the left with Sidney Jones sitting out. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 6, 2022

Of course, with pretty much no tackling and the fact that this is just a scrimmage, don’t read too much into what transpired this afternoon. Unfortunately, we did have one injury and that was an elbow problem for L.J. Collier, and as of this moment there aren’t any updates on his status.

Seattle’s preseason gets underway at the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13th at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. And before we close this out, a hello to Richard Sherman!