Seahawks Mock Game Recap: Drew Lock, Tariq Woolen have good showings

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had their annual intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Lumen Field, with roughly 7,000 fans in attendance (at the same time as the Mariners’ win over the Angels at T-Mobile Park, mind you). Seattle’s Navy Blue team beat the Action Green team by a score of 17-13, but the score is far less important than the performance of the players.

Both Drew Lock and Geno Smith got to lead the first- and second-team offenses, with Jacob Eason having what was apparently a very forgettable cameo running the third-teamers. It appears as if 1s vs. 1s didn’t materialize and some of that wasn’t practical anyway due to players sidelined with injury.

Unofficially, Lock was 19/27 and Smith was 11/20. Both quarterbacks led touchdown drives on their respective opening series (albeit against the second-team defense). Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker both capped off scoring drives by getting into the end zone. Here’s a glimpse of Walker and that ability to cut to the outside so quickly.

Lock did threw a touchdown pass later on in the day to Cody Thompson (more on that later). He also threw a nice completion to seventh-round pick Dareke Young, and here’s a look at that highlight.

Geno’s day started hot but cooled off considerably as the afternoon progressed, but in his better moments he evidently had a good rhythm going with DK Metcalf.

Rookie tackle Abe Lucas got the start with the 1s, with presumptive leader to take that right tackle spot Jake Curhan playing as the left tackle with the 2s. Everyone else projected to be a starter — Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, and Gabe Jackson — got first-team action today.

Now I should disclose that Field Gulls wasn’t present at this game and the live stream the Seahawks had was only of the warm-ups, so our eyes and ears were essentially the veteran beat reporters in attendance. The name that came up repeatedly on defense was rookie CB Tariq Woolen, who was “beaten” for a touchdown by Thompson but apparently it was a pretty crazy play.

But he had some other bright moments!

Of course, with pretty much no tackling and the fact that this is just a scrimmage, don’t read too much into what transpired this afternoon. Unfortunately, we did have one injury and that was an elbow problem for L.J. Collier, and as of this moment there aren’t any updates on his status.

Seattle’s preseason gets underway at the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13th at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. And before we close this out, a hello to Richard Sherman!

