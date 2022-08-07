Pre-Snap Reads 8/7: Takeaways from Seahawks Mock Game at Lumen Field

This is the last Sunday without some form of major NFL or college football for the next six months.

Seahawks News

Drew Lock jumps ahead in Seahawks QB derby — even if Pete Carroll won’t say it yet | The Seattle Times

Saturday finally offered something closer to an apples-to-apples comparison between Seattle's two signal-callers. And one apple had a lot more juice.

Seahawks Training Camp: Youth Movement in Full Force - Sports Illustrated

Seattle’s rookies have made their presence felt at training camp thus far, and multiple look set to play prominent roles.

Five Players Who Shined In The Seahawks Mock Game

Five standouts from Saturday’s mock game at Lumen Field.

Seahawks hope RB room proves to be more than Rashaad Penny - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks want Rashaad Penny to be the lead back, but as recent years have shown, they will need more than one guy at that position.

Destiny Fulfilled? Versatile Josh Jones Making Waves in Seahawks' Talented Secondary - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Once believing he would be the heir apparent to Kam Chancellor, Jones has been one of the surprise standouts of Seattle's training camp thus far, positioning himself to push for a roster spot and potential snaps alongside Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

Seahawks star becomes licensed real estate agent in offseason | KOMO

After months of punishing hits and a grueling schedule, most NFL players would be expected to try and rest during the offseason, but not Tyler Lockett.

NFC West News

Former San Francisco 49er Bryant Young's emotional tribute to his son highlights Hall of Fame induction

Bryant Young, Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Dick Vermeil were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

QBs and Pressure: Why Jimmy Garoppolo is in Limbo | Football Outsiders

The 49ers are done with their veteran QB, partly because a good pass rush turns him into a turnover machine. And in Buffalo, Josh Allen specializes in beating pressure with his arms and legs alike.

Matthew Stafford downplays elbow issue that is keeping him out of team drills - ProFootballTalk

Cardinals' Kyler Murray back from COVID-19 stint for Red & White practice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the practice field ahead of Saturday's Red & White practice.

James Saxon, assistant coach for Arizona Cardinals, facing two domestic battery charges stemming from alleged incident in May

Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May. The team said Thursday it is looking into the matter.

Around the NFL

NFL training camp 2022 live - 49ers' Trey Lance progressing; Jets hosting Duane Brown; Browns' Kareem Hunt a hold-in

The 49ers QB said things are slowing down, but he still had some uneven moments. Here's what happened around NFL training camps on Saturday.

QB Lamar Jackson among Baltimore Ravens stars sitting out preseason opener

Lamar Jackson is among several high-profile Ravens who will sit out the preseason opener Thursday against the Titans.

As he tries to get a new contract, Kareem Hunt isn't participating in team drills - ProFootballTalk

Dick Vermeil thanks everyone and anyone in his Hall of Fame speech - ProFootballTalk

No 'major decision' on Carolina Panthers QBs Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold before second preseason game, coach says

Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he doesn't plan to make a quarterback decision before Carolina's second preseason game Aug. 19.

Top 25 NFL free agents in 2023: Prospective class headlined by Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady

Which NFL players are poised to cash in after the 2022 season? Gregg Rosenthal provides an early look at the top 25 prospective free agents for 2023, and the class is headlined by a pair of quarterbacks with a 20-year(!) age difference: Lamar Jackson and