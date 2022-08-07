Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 8 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is underway!

We’ve reached the eighth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed will be at the top of the page just before 2:45 PM PT.

The mock game occurred on Saturday so there’s not going to be much you’ll see today. Sunday’s session probably won’t feature too much, then the players get Monday off. We are now less than a week away from the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Sunday, August 7th at 1:35 PM

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice