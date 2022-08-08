Pre-Snap Reads 8/8: Pete Carroll talks quarterback battle

Seahawks News

Today is the 1,250th day in a row that I've sent a Seahawks newsletter

Seaside Joe 1250: Which Seahawks made a case to make the roster on Saturday?

Locking It Up?: Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Clears Air On QB Battle - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle coach Pete Carroll is keeping his lips shut the battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Embracing Challenge of Covering Seahawks' Receivers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Woolen discussed what it is like competing against the Seahawks' receivers in practice.

New Day New Colby: The Transformation of Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson

Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson bulks up for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, transforming into a new space both physically and mentally.

Why I hope Drew Lock wins the starting job « Seahawks Draft Blog

Drew Lock MUST beat-out Geno Smith

Artie Burns might have struggled with Steelers, but Seahawks are happy with what they've found

Taken with the 25th overall choice of the 2016 draft, Burns was relegated to backup status in his third season after starting most of his first two years, and at times was a healthy inactive during his fourth and final Pittsburgh year when he played just 66 defensive snaps in 10 games.

Why the Seahawks respect, admire Geno Smith: ‘No matter what, I have Drew Lock’s back’

Drew Lock got all the attention.

Geno Smith’s got Lock’s back.

NFC West News

Cardinals 53-man roster prediction after 2 weeks of training camp

With the team’s Red & White practice on Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of training camp. Entering this coming week, they will prepare for their preseason opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona Cardinals D.J. Humphries New Contract Details - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals’ left tackle’s deal averages $17.233 million in new money and $16.675 million over the next four seasons including 2022.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance has a Learning Experience - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 10 of San Francisco 49ers training camp when Trey Lance had a learning experience.

Why Trey Lance’s offseason work was pivotal to becoming 49ers’ QB1 - The Athletic

A broken finger wreaked havoc on Lance's mechanics his rookie year, and his throwing coach is confident that he's worked through it.

WATCH: Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay Imitates Batman on Mic'd Up - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Gay's appearance in front of the microphone was a banner day for specialists across the league.

Can Rams Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

It’s been 19 years since the NFL had a repeat champion, but Colin Cowherd thinks the Rams could end that streak

Around The NFL

NFL training camp 2022 live - New York Giants' Saquon Barkley turning heads, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry breaking helmets

A look around Sunday's NFL training camps. Barkley continues to impress, while video showed Henry breaking a helmet with a stiff arm. Plus, a cornerback with a big kick.

'Absolutely grinding': New York Jets big man Mekhi Becton delivers early statement in camp - New York Jets Blog- ESPN

Jets coach Robert Saleh praised the work he's seen from Becton, the 6-7 first-rounder from 2020 who's working through changes in scheme and position.

Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots' early-round WR woes - New England Patriots- ESPN

The second-round pick has impressed early in training camp with his reliable hands and ability to track the deep ball.

Report: Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers severe ankle injury - National Football Post

Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry has suffered an ankle injury that is believed to be severe, ESPN reported Sunday.

Video: Chiefs safety nails 65-yard practice field goal

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicked an impressive 65-yard field goal during practice. See video here.

2022 NFL Preview: Cowboys' playoff jinx struck again at the end of a very good season

The Dallas Cowboys were really good last season. You don't remember that part.

2022 NFL Preview: Tom Brady returns, maybe to win another Super Bowl with Buccaneers

A theme through Seth Wickersham's book on the New England Patriots' dynasty, "It's Better to Be Feared," is Tom Brady worrying about losing his starting job and his career fading away. Even during the best of times, Brady worried about what came next.

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

A.J. Brown learned firsthand how die-hard Eagles fans are as 30,000 packed Lincoln Financial Field for a Sunday night training camp practice.

3 observations from Day 11 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey.