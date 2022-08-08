Michael Robinson, Michael Bennett join KING-5’s coverage of Seahawks preseason games

It’s (preseason) game week for the Seattle Seahawks, and with it marks the return of live preseason coverage on local NBC affiliate KING-5.

On Monday it was announced that NFL on FOX studio host Curt Menefee, who’s been the longtime television voice of Seahawks preseason games, will remain in the play-by-play role, while former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson joins him up in the broadcast booth. Paul Silvi anchors the pre- and post-game coverage, with Ray Roberts alongside him. We’ll also get to hear former Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett contribute analysis throughout the broadcasts.

The Seahawks switched from Q13 FOX back to KING-5 after the previous contract had expired, so they are the flagship affiliate for local Seahawks programming.

Oh yes, and one more thing!

Oh, and one other note from the release: "Marshawn Lynch will also act as a special correspondent for the team, where he will produce creative content for a variety of projects." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 8, 2022

KING-5 will broadcast Seattle’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 13th, as well as the finale at the Dallas Cowboys on August 26th. The nationally televised game between the Seahawks and Chicago Bears will air on ESPN on Thursday, August 18th. Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick will serve as the announcing team for that game and there won’t be a local telecast.