SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fans expect offense to have a 1,000-yard receiver and rusher

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

It’s a post-Russell Wilson world, but that isn’t dissuading many from thinking that the Seahawks offense won’t feature some high-level play from its star players. About three-quarters of respondents to last week’s poll backed the offense to feature at least one 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in 2019. I know the graphic shows Kenneth Walker III but the favorite to get that mark would be Rashaad Penny.

Okay but what about the passing game? The offense will have a massive downgrade at QB from Wilson to one of Drew Lock or Geno Smith. But we’ve also seen bad quarterbacks and bad offenses still produce impressive numbers from top receivers. With that in mind, a nice 69% of you believe Seattle will have at least one 1,000-yard receiver — DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are the obvious candidates, with Noah Fant perhaps a distant third.

On the defensive side of the ball, the polling was a little closer. We gave the option of “[Player X] or the field” for leading the Seahawks in interceptions and sacks. 55% voted for Quandre Diggs to top the team’s pick board, as well as 55% for Darrell Taylor to be the sack leader after his promising first season of playing time.

We’ll have more season predictions in SB Nation Reacts form in the weeks to come. But based off the responses on the questions about the offense, there’s an expectation of a bit more success than is projected.