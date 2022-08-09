Pre-Snap Reads 8/9: Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks

Seahawks News

The Seahawks' secret weapon to respectability: Pete Carroll

Seaside Bo-nus: Previewing the "Can Win," "Should Lose" and "Might Surprise People" games on the 2022 schedule

Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks' 2020 Draft Class Poised to Hasten Rebuilding Process - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

For the Seahawks to quickly climb back into contention, they will need several young players to take a huge leap forward development-wise. While their incoming rookie class is receiving most of the attention, an overlooked 2020 draft class features several players who could be key pieces of that new foundation.

Monday Round-Up: Michael Bennett & Michael Robinson Join Seahawks Preseason Broadcast Team

A pair of Seahawks Legends will join the preseason broadcast team for games televised on KING 5.

Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch will be doing some work for the Seattle Seahawks in an off-field role, the team announced Monday.

Bump's Seahawks Breakdown: Who leads in starting CB battle? - Seattle Sports

Other than QB, the Seahawks' most wide-open competition is at cornerback. Michael Bumpus details the earlier leaders in the battle.

Competing--now to start for Seahawks--nothing new for rookie Abe Lucas. He’s 1 of 7 kids

For the last three weeks, Abe Lucas has been competing in a three-man derby become a Seahawks starter as a rookie.

NFC West News

Rams-Bills: The regular season kicks off in a month from today - Turf Show Times

Week 1 starts with a showdown between Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen

Bryce Perkins: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback of the Future? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As Matthew Stafford enters his 14th season, the Rams may soon need to start looking toward who's the future at quarterback.

Coaching Concerns - Revenge of the Birds

While the Cardinals’ win totals have increased each year of Kliff Kingsbury’s and his staff’s tenure with the franchise, the national perception with regard to how well the Cardinals are drafting, utilizing and developing their players has been decreasing with each year.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Notes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals were back at camp and even though the reps were limited, Marquise Brown was in on the action.

Top 5 Things to Watch in the 49ers' Preseason Game vs. the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five things to watch in the San Francisco 49ers' preason game vs. the Green Bay Packers.

49ers training camp, Day 10 recap: Numbers don’t tell the whole story for Trey Lance - Niners Nation

A deep dive into Lance’s day

49ers news: DeMeco Ryans believes Javon Kinlaw can be dominant in 2022 for the 49ers - Niners Nation

The 49ers expect big things from Kinlaw in 2022

Around The NFL

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle. When should we start to worry? - The Athletic

From poor pass protection to a limited running game and receivers running the wrong routes, the offense had another rough day Monday.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Particular, present, putting it all out there - The Athletic

Some see the former 49ers assistant as an unconventional genius. And others wonder if his Dolphins will become a raging bonfire.

NFL says Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' use of ayahuasca didn't violate drug policy

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' use of the hallucinogenic drink during an offseason retreat to Peru in 2020 isn't considered a violation of the NFL's drug policy, a league spokesman said Monday.

NFL training camp 2022 live - Patrick Mahomes and other QBs work on receiver connections; Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins activated

There is a quarterback battle in Carolina and a right guard battle in Tennessee. Here's what happened around NFL training camps on Monday.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was praised for hiring Black coaches. Then he got sued for discrimination. — Andscape

The lawsuit by Brian Flores targets an NFL owner who tried to balance spending millions on diversity programs while also supporting Trump.

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders out to get 'respect that I finally deserve' - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Amid durability concerns and a rookie contract expiring after the season, Sanders has a lot to prove heading into the 2022 campaign.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

Move the Sticks: Live from Chargers training camp with GM Tom Telesco

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 8

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield has returned to the field after missing two practice with a lower back issue. Now he can return to battling for a starting spot.

Giants OC: Daniel Jones 'doing a phenomenal job' - National Football Post

Mike Kafka has yet to see Daniel Jones perform in a game situation, but the New York Giants’ first-year offensive coordinator likes what he has seen thus far from the fourth-year quarterback.

Trevon Diggs has 2-word explanation for why he deleted Twitter

Trevon Diggs offered a 2-word explanation for why he deleted Twitter after video of him at training camp went viral.

It's now or never for Tua Tagovailoa in Miami after this Dolphins offseason

Tua Tagovailoa was once one of the most sought-after NFL quarterback prospects. In his first two years at the University of Alabama, Tagovailoa came off the bench to win a national championship and then led the Crimson Tide back to the title game the following year. Despite a hip injury as a junior, the Miami Dolphins still took Tagovailoa fifth overall.