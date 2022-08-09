Seahawks Training Camp 2022: Day 9 live stream and open thread

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2022 season is more than halfway over!

We’ve reached the ninth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com. The embed will go live at the top of the page just before 3:40 PM PT. Please note that you will need to watch this as early as possible because after the session is done, the channel eventually switches the video to private and you won’t be able to watch it anymore.

We are just four days away from the Seahawks’ preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, so at some point the practices will mean a lot less to the viewing public than actual football being played against an opponent.

Seahawks practice schedule (all times PT)

Tuesday, August 9th at 1:45 PM

Wednesday, August 10th at 1:45 PM

Tuesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day

Sunday, August 21st at 1:30 PM - Final public practice