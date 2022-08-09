Pete Carroll says Geno Smith to start preseason Week 1

It’s been an offseason of change at the quarterback position for the Seattle Seahawks, between the March trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and with a pair of unproven veterans looking for another shot vying for the right to win the starting job.

The two competing for that starting nod on Monday Night Football when the Denver Broncos comes to town are, of course, Geno Smith and Drew Lock. There’s no need to rehash the history of either, as enough words have been typed on the matter this offseason that most fans have already tired of the debate. And, while the debate about which of the two will be the starter during the regular season won’t be settled anytime soon, which quarterback will get the start for Week 1 of the preseason has been announced.

Geno Smith is still in lead of QB competition and will start on Saturday, Pete Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 9, 2022

So, for those hoping Lock’s performance in the mock game had pulled him closer or pulled him ahead of Smith in the competition, at least for this week Smith has retained the starting role. Now he’ll have to show what he can do against one of the two defenses that slowed Smith down enough to hand the Seahawks a loss last season.