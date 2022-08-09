Injury updates: Artie Burns, Ryan Neal and Sidney Jones all battling injuries

One of the things for which fans of the Seattle Seahawks are extremely excited for the 2022 season was the secondary, which the team filled with a solid mix of veterans looking to prove themselves and youth with significant upside. Between Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, the safety position is well covered, while the cornerback position included a whole host of names with upside.

That said, just two weeks into training camp and a significant number of the veterans in the secondary are already battling injuries. There’s been no shortage of coverage on the broken finger of Jamal Adams, and it’s been known for a few days that Sidney Jones is in the concussion protocols. However, Tuesday Pete Carroll shed some light on some of the other injuries that have hit the secondary so far in camp.

For starters, backup safety Ryan Neal could be out for some time.

Ryan Neal has a high ankle sprain and sounds like he’ll be out a while. Carroll says no ETA on when Tre Brown will be back. Seahawks suddenly getting a little thin in secondary. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2022

High ankle sprains can, of course, take four to six weeks to heal, so Neal may not be back on the field again in training camp. As for Artie Burns, the former first round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers who was signed away from the Chicago Bears as a free agent and who had been taking reps as the starting cornerback opposite Sidney Jones, he left practice early Tuesday with an injury of his own.

Ryan Neal has a high ankle sprain and Carroll indicated he will be out for a while. Artie Burns tweaked groin in today's practice and it remains unclear how much time he may miss. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 9, 2022

They’ll know more about Burns’ status in a few days, but the laundry list of injuries in the secondary saw the Seahawks giving first team cornerback reps to former Kansas Jayhawk Elijah Jones.

Artie Burns appeared to get hurt early in Seahawks practice. Elijah Jones came in for Coby Bryant as LCB1. Now Bryant getting first reps as a nickel DB — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 9, 2022

With luck, the injury bug will stop biting Seattle defensive backs, but for the time being the depth in the cornerback room is getting thin as injuries take their toll.