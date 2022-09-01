The Seahawks appear to have rediscovered their draft mojo while jump-starting a youth movement

Don’t look now but the Seahawks may have finally reversed their streak of sub-par drafts - you know, the ones from roughly 2013 to 2019.

Need proof?

Here are the players from this year’s draft class with an asterisk next to those who survived Tuesday’s culling of the herd:

LT Charles Cross (pick #9) *

EDGE Boye Mafe (#40) *

RB Kenneth Walker III (#41) *

RT Abraham Lucas (#72) *

CB Coby Bryant (#109) *

CB Tariq Woolen (#153) *

EDGE Tyreke Smith (#158) - placed on season-ending IR (rights retained by Seattle)

WR Bo Melton (#229) - waived

WR Dareke Young (#233) *

And here are the players from last year’s draft class:

WR D’Wayne Eskridge (#56) *

CB Tre Brown (#137) - placed on the PUP list, eligible to return after Week 4

OT Stone Forsythe (#208) *

And ... here are the players from the 2020 draft class:

ILB Jordyn Brooks (#27) *

EDGE Darrell Taylor (#48) *

LG Damien Lewis (#69) *

TE Colby Parkinson (#133) *

RB DeeJay Dallas (#144) *

EDGE Alton Robinson (#148) *

WR Freddie Swain (#214) - waived

TE Stephen Sullivan (#251) - n/a, but survived final cuts with the Carolina Panthers

Add all of that up and you have 75% of Seattle’s draft picks from the last 3 drafts on the active roster, plus another one on the PUP list and one who gets to look forward to making his mark in 2023.

That ain’t too shabby.

And that’s not counting the recent UDFAs who also made this year’s team:

2021 UDFA Jake Curhan (OT/OG)

2022 UDFA Joey Blount (FS)

Add 2020 UDFA Myles Adams (originally signed by the Panthers) and 2020 R4 pick John Reid (drafted by the Houston Texans) and suddenly you’ve got nineteen players on the current roster who were draft-eligible over the past three seasons.

That’s 35.84% of the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster.

I don’t know how that compares to the rest of the league, but it seems pretty high to me.

Now the question becomes “How good will the young guys be?”

They are going to get to start providing us 12s with answers in a mere 12 days.

Go ‘Hawks!