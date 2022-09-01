Pre-Snap Reads 9/1: What is the Seahawks’ plan for the future?

If you like house music, check out Nervous Records.

Seahawks News

How to survive a bad season if it happens, and other Seahawks chats

Seaside Joe 1274, 8/31/22: Continuing our conversations from Monday

Seahawks Buck Trends With 2 Small School Rookies Earning Spots on 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle has rarely jumped into the small school pond fishing for prospects under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. But they may have hit the jackpot with not one, but two players heralding from Division II or lower earning a place on the initial 53-man roster.

Numbers Of Note: Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster

Twelve interesting numbers about the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster.

Thoughts on the Seahawks 53-man roster « Seahawks Draft Blog

Stop me if you’ve heard this already — but I’m ready and prepared for a tough season. You’ve just got to embrace it.

Rost on Seahawks: A surprising roster cut sparks debate - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks' 53-man roster reveal had few surprises, save for two early 2019 picks, one of whom made the roster while the other was cut.

Seahawks sign 12 to practice squad, make 4 other roster moves - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks have announced four moves impacting the 53-man roster as well as 12 signings to the team's 16-man practice squad.

What is the Seahawks' plan for the future? Well, it's not really clear

Seahawks general manager John Schneider addressed the media Wednesday after whittling the roster down to 53 players. It was a rare appearance from the exec, who doesn’t usually meet with reporters this time of year.

Here are 10 bold predictions for the 2022 Seahawks

KING 5 SEASON PREVIEW: All of our stories breaking down the 2022 Seahawks Let's get to our 10 bold predictions for the Seahawks' 2022 season, varying on the boldness scale from piping hot take to "don't touch that because you'll burn your hand on the kitchen stove" hot.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Announce 12 Additions to Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals brought back familiar faces to the team's practice squad Wednesday.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #181: Wrapping up the 2022 Preseason - Revenge of the Birds

LISTEN IN: Wrapping up the 2022 Preseason with Blake & Damian discussing the players on the bubble and top performers this offseason

Arizona Cardinals 2022 practice squad news, moves, reports and more - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals cut down to their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and now are in the midst of getting their first practice squad together.

49ers news: Does Trey Sermon or Jordan Mason not dress against the Bears? - Niners Nation

Will the 49ers really dress 5 RBs during the season?

Instant Analysis of the 2022 49ers Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What to know about each of the members of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Rams 53-Man Roster Tracker: Los Angeles Releases Full List of Practice Squad Signings - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Rams have trimmed their roster to 53 players, and have also now assembled their practice squad

Los Angeles Rams breakout candidates: Which new player will surprise? - Turf Show Times

From Lance McCutcheon to Keir Thomas, who will make their way into the rotation this season?

Los Angeles Rams 2022 practice squad: The full list of players - Turf Show Times

LA retains Jacob Harris, AJ Arcuri, Benton Whitley, and 13 other players

The incredible origin stories of young Aaron Donald

Before he went virtually unrecruited, before he slid to the 13th pick in the loaded 2014 draft, Aaron Donald was already a Hall of Famer to those who knew him best -- but only to them, apparently.

Around The NFL

Sturm: Cowboys’ offseason set the table for a season unlikely to satisfy anyone - The Athletic

Amari Cooper, La'el Collins and Randy Gregory are gone. Tyron Smith is hurt. Can the young, unproven replacements make up for it?

NFL preseason trade tracker 2022 -- players and teams to watch before roster cuts

With the 2022 NFL season fast approaching, here's a list of each trade that's been made since training camps started.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

Last year’s triplets kings -- the Green Bay Packers -- have been dethroned in Nick Shook’s updated rankings for 2022. Which QB-RB-pass catcher trio climbed to claim the crown from Aaron Rodgers and Co.?

Lot of juggling, surprise moves on NFL cutdown day - National Football Post

It’s a whirlwind every year when the NFL cutdown to 53 arrives with teams juggling numerous balls. Who to cut?