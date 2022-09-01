Report: Seahawks add former third round DE to practice squad

Every day the season opening Monday Night Football matchup between the Russell Wilson-less Seattle Seahawks and the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos gets closer and closer. However, there are still officially four days of training camp left through Sunday, September 4 before it is officially the regular season.

That said, teams across the NFL set their initial 53 man rosters on Tuesday, followed by the waiver wire frenzy and practice squad assembly Wednesday. The Hawks put together the majority of their practice squad, announcing the signing of a dozen members to the unit Wednesday afternoon, meaning with the international player pathway roster exception for Aaron Donkor, five open spots remained. Then, late Wednesday Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated that the team had also added offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie and cornerback Xavier Crawford.

That wasn’t the final update from Schneider, though, as he also went on to add that the team had signed a former third round pick of the New York Jets to the practice squad, Jabari Zuniga.

The other practice squad addition Schneider mentioned: DE Jabari Zuniga. By my count, there should be one spot left. Presumably they’re hoping to get OLB Joshua Onujiogu back on their PS after waiving him today, in which case he’d take that final spot. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 1, 2022

The highly athletic Zuniga put up quality numbers at the University of Florida, but appeared in just eleven games and played just 156 defensive snaps in his two seasons in New York.