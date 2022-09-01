Report: Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to contract extension

Following an offseason of change for the Seattle Seahawks, the team is preparing to host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in a Week 1 showdown against former quarterback and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson. Wilson, of course, was traded during the offseason for a trio of players and four draft picks, and while many fans weren’t excited about moving on, they were at least excited about getting to avoid the drama about a potential contract extension that Wilson and his camp would be demanding.

Well, so much for all the drama.

Sources: The #Broncos and QB Russell Wilson agree to terms on a 5-year, $245M massive extension. He gets $165M guaranteed. Officially locked in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

The five-year extension puts Wilson under contract for the next seven seasons. Putting the $245M of new money on top of the $51M he was already due during the 2022 and 2023 seasons means he is now tied to the Broncos for seven years at a total of $296M, or $42.3M per season.

Given where the quarterback market is currently, it appears that Wilson will be playing on a discount for the Broncos, a discount that will only become more pronounced in the coming seasons as the salary cap dramatically increases thanks to the new television contracts going into effect.