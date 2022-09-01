Report: Seahawks explored trading for Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims

Another trade involving the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets, you say? Well it supposedly could’ve happened if the asking price was more reasonable.

Jets insider Connor Hughes reported on Wednesday that wide receiver Denzel Mims had been targeted by several teams for trade after Mims formally requested out of New York last week. The Seahawks were among the teams exploring getting the 2020 second-round pick, but the asking price was apparently too much for them and everyone else.

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv.



The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick.



No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

A fourth-round pick seems pretty outrageous for someone with 31 career receptions in two years. Last season Mims appeared in 11 games, started three, and put up a whopping 8 grabs (on 23 targets) for 133 yards. His next touchdown will be his first in the NFL. He hasn’t even played a snap on special teams so his career to date consists of 718 offensive snaps and 67 targets.

Mims’ agent insists that the former Baylor star hasn’t been given the opportunities to showcase what he can do in the offense, which admittedly has been thoroughly terrible for years thanks to poor quarterback play, but those numbers are still underwhelming no matter who’s the QB.

Seattle’s receiving depth did not perform particularly well in preseason so it’s no surprise that they have looked at other options at the position — they did trade for JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who’s now on the practice squad — but the price tag on Mims understandably had everyone hanging up the phone.