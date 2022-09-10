Pre-Snap Reads 9/10: Quandre Diggs honored to be named captain

Seahawks News

Seahawk fans lost all hope for 2022 after Russ trade; were frustrated by the QB "competition"

Seaside Joe 1283, 9/9/22: Poll results show fans still support Pete Carroll for long-term vision

Geno Smith 'Best He's Ever Been,' Seahawks Hoping For Career Resurgence - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Citing a former MVP whose finest seasons came in the back half of his career in comparison, Carroll envisions Smith being a "great asset" for Seattle entering the Russell Wilson era.

Friday Round-Up: Seahawks Safety Quandre Diggs Honored To Be Named Team Captain

Seattle Seahawks Safety Quandre Diggs honored to be named a captain ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Week 1 Injury Report: Seahawks vs. Broncos

Details on the Seahawks’ injury situation heading into their season-opener against the Broncos, including Friday's practice participation.

In Sanjay Lal, Seahawks' DK Metcalf has perfect ally in quest to be NFL's best receiver

They share the same goal and a mutual respect for one another. That doesn’t mean DK Metcalf and Sanjay Lal always share the same point of view. Metcalf, the Seahawks star wide receiver, can be prideful and stubborn.

DK Metcalf has a message for the many who doubt the Russell Wilson-less Seahawks

DK Metcalf hears the doubters.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Rule Three Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals limp into their regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, as the final injury report is out.

Cardinals vs Chiefs: Predictions and staff picks for Week 1 - Revenge of the Birds

We had quite the clunker of a game one and some interesting debate afterwards of what that means for the Los Angeles Rams.

Trey Lance's time to be San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback has finally come

The "awesomely raw" Lance will assume the reins of a 49ers team that was one game away from the Super Bowl last season.

49ers vs. Bears preview and score prediction: Why the Niners will win by double-digits - Niners Nation

How much will Kittle’s injury impact the offense?

How Well Does Trey Lance Have to Perform for the 49ers to Beat the Bears? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

A win is needed in Week 1 for the 49ers when they face the Bears or else the floodgates will open on criticism of Trey Lance further.

Cause for Concern? Los Angeles Rams Offensive Line Struggles in Blowout Loss to Buffalo Bills - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

A look at how concerned Rams' fans should be about their poor offensive line performance against the Bills.

Rams lose opener to Bills: The good, the bad, and the ugly - Turf Show Times

There may have been some diamonds in the rough on an otherwise awful season opener

In first game trying to 'run it back,' Rams watch Bills run them into the ground

At the end of their champagne-soaked, confetti-speckled Super Bowl parade last February, the Los Angeles Rams began peering into the future and pondering the possibilities.

Around The NFL

What's next for Lamar Jackson of Baltimore Ravens after contract talks end? The options, risks and potential outcomes

Will the Ravens end up using the franchise tag? Is a trade possible at some point? Taking a look at the biggest questions surrounding Jackson.

NFL Week 1 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries, stats to know and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 1.

Saints Super sleepers? Are Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

As the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Bucky Brooks spotlights the Super Bowl chances of the Saints -- and flaws that could make the Broncos fall short of expectations. Plus, five all-star caliber players who could rebound from down seasons.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Stephen Jones on not signing Von Miller: We made a "conscientious decision to go direction we went" - ProFootballTalk

Von Miller could not have had a better debut with the Bills. The edge rusher made four tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in Buffalo’s impressive season-opening rout of the Rams.