SB Nation Reacts Results: Majority believe Seahawks headed in right direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season has arrived, and for the Seattle Seahawks that means a season opening matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football against future Hall of Famer and former Seahawks captain Russell Wilson.

Regardless of how one wishes to refer to this season for the Hawks, whether as a retool, reload, rebuild or whatever other word one chooses, at the end of the day it’s a season of change for the team. That change includes a significant amount of turnover in personnel on both sides of the ball, as well as changes to the coaching staff and a new scheme on defense. The results those changes generate on the field won’t be known in totality for some time, but that fact doesn’t stop us from talking about the team and its prospects.

With that in mind, nearly three quarters of Seahawks fans believe the team is headed in the right direction.

And while Hawks fans may not have the highest expectations for the the upcoming season, nearly two thirds of Seahawks fans believe the team will reach six or more wins. That may not seem like a steep hill to climb for a Pete Carroll coached team, but would exceed the current over/under in the betting markets.

As for who fans are looking forward to seeing perform on the field this season, it appears most are looking forward to Rashaad Penny continuing his late 2021 performance. Or, at least performing well enough to keep Ken Walker III as the second option for long enough for Penny to lead the team in rushing.

When it comes to the wide receivers, though, fans are split. The expectation is for Tyler Lockett to lead the team in receptions.

With DK Metcalf generating more yardage.

Just a pair of days remain until fans finally get to see the new look Seahawks in action on the field in a meaningful game. Monday night simply can’t get here quick enough for most fans.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.