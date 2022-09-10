Seahawks vs. Broncos injury report: Tyler Ott, Alton Robinson ruled out

The final injury report is out for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 showdown with the Denver Broncos, and it’s relatively light news on the injury front. For the bad news, there’s no long snapper Tyler Ott or linebacker/edge rusher Alton Robinson. While Robinson is more of rotational depth at this point, Ott’s absence means that recently signed Carson Tinker will be promoted from the practice squad.

Seahawks have declared snapper Tyler Ott and LB Alton Robinson out. RB Ken Walker III and Guard Damien Lewis are questionable. Everyone else good to go: pic.twitter.com/rWyl1fYGku — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2022

As Bob Condotta notes, rookie running back Kenneth Walker III and left guard Damien Lewis are both questionable but I’d wager that neither one of them is likely to play. Walker in particular does not seem to be Week 1 ready, but Lewis has an outside shot after it looked like his season was over when he was carted off in preseason against the Chicago Bears.

Everyone else is off the injury report, which means Sidney Jones and Artie Burns are healthy enough to play, giving the Seahawks a full compliment of corners for Monday night .

Add Artie Burns to the injury report as doubtful with a groin problem, so either Tariq Woolen or Michael Jackson will start opposite Sidney Jones.

Seahawks have also added CB Artie Burns to the game status report as doubtful. He has been dealing with a groin injury. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Denver’s injury report indicates that linebacker Josey Jewell is doubtful for the game, while Randy Gregory, Billy Turner, and KJ Hamler are all questionable and were limited in practice throughout the week.