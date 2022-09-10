 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Ott likely needs surgery after shoulder ‘popped out’ in practice

By Mookie Alexander
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It looks like Tyler Ott’s injury is quite serious.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the veteran long snapper’s shoulder injury will likely require surgery after it popped out in practice earlier this week.

There was obvious cause for concern when the Seahawks signed long snapper Carson Tinker to the practice squad, as that’s just not a normal thing to do unless your regular long snapper is hurt. Turns out Ott is hurt, and not only is he ruled out for Monday, he may be ruled out in the long term.

Ott has been Seattle’s long snapper since the 2016 playoffs and has not missed a game since then. He’s been a reliable part of Seattle’s special teams over the years so this is certainly unfortunate news.

It’s now Tinker’s job for the moment, and hopefully there is not a huge dropoff in quality. Just be better than Boone Stutz.

