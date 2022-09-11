Pre-Snap Reads 9/11: First Sunday of the 2022 NFL season!

DON’T FORGET TO SET YOUR LINE-UPS!!

Seahawks News

Seahawks vs Broncos, Week 1 MNF: Every matchup on offense, defense, & special teams

Seaside Joe 1284, 9/10/22: Get to know the names before the games

'Selfless' Al Woods Emerges as Surprising, Yet Deserving Captain For Youthful Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Nose tackles rarely receive much recognition, let alone earn captain status in the NFL. But as a key cog on Seattle's defense, Woods earned the role through his on-field impact, his work ethic, and willingness to support younger players.

Forget rebuilding: Seahawks players, coaches genuinely expect to contend in 2022 - The Athletic

"Those are the scariest teams to play against: Teams that don’t got nothing to lose, but everything to gain," Tyler Lockett said.

The Opposing View: An Insider’s Look At The Seahawks Week 1 Opponent, The Denver Broncos

Five questions from Seahawks.com about this week’s opponent, five answers from Broncos team reporter Aric DiLalla

'This is his chance': K.J. Wright on new Seahawks starting QB Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

Former NFL LB K.J. Wright shares what he thinks of new Seahawks starting QB K.J. Wright and explains why he's not a team captain.

Seahawks rule out 2 vs Broncos, Lewis and rookie Walker questionable - Seattle Sports

The Seahawks will be without at least two players due to injury on Monday, while rookie RB Ken Walker III is questionable to play.

Pete Carroll on Geno Smith: "I expect him to play well" - ProFootballTalk

On Monday night, the Seahawks host the Broncos to start the season. Russell Wilson‘s former backup, Geno Smith, gets the start for the home team.

Behind-the-scenes way Seahawks will defend Russell Wilson: Using Richard Sherman’s advice

Coy as usual, Pete Carroll is just about daring Seahawks fans to boo Russell Wilson.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Add Cody Ford to IR, Sign Max Garcia Among Others - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals made a handful of roster moves heading into Sunday's meeting with Kansas City.

The Michael and Scottie Era of Cardinals Football Part II - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals’ concept of trying to draft a QB who could have a Michael Jordan kind of impact on the franchise most likely originated back in 2017 when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this...

2022 49ers: A Tale Told By Deebo’s Old Instagram Stories - Niners Nation

He can catch, he can run, he can throw, and he can predict the future on his social media pages.

49ers news: 3 matchups the 49ers have to win against the Bears - Niners Nation

Two are in the trenches

Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Bears Week 1 Game - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers are 6.5-point favorites to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

Elbow vs. 'Execution': Coach Sean McVay Reveals Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford Concerns - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford struggled to orchestrate drives and threw three costly interceptions

How to explain Rams’ Week 1 loss: The who, what, when, where, why? - Turf Show Times

The who, what, when, where, and why’s of a beatdown

Rams dealt with 1 embarrassing problem during season opener

The Los Angeles Rams dealt with an embarrassing situation for their home opener against the Buffalo Bills with the fans.

Around The NFL

Robert Saleh’s evolution: College friends, pranks and his path to Jets coach - The Athletic

Saleh arrived at Northern Michigan in 1997 as a shy freshman. He left five years later with newfound confidence and lifetime buddies.

NFL Week 1 injuries - Allen Lazard doubtful, J.K. Dobbins questionable

Teams are making final adjustments to their rosters before Week 1, and some questions remain. Our NFL Nation reporters weigh in with injury updates.

Can the Dallas Cowboys finally beat Tom Brady by embracing a defensive team identity? - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

The Cowboys hope they can upend Brady -- who is 6-0 versus Dallas -- by letting their defense lead the way.

Buffalo Bills' rookie CBs pass first test without Tre'Davious White, but can they keep it up? - Buffalo Bills- ESPN

Rookie corners Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam combined to play almost 70 snaps and helped shut down a potent Rams passing attack.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

Fred Taylor: Trevor Lawrence proved his leadership during ‘debacle’ of 2021

There weren’t many positives about the 2021 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars when the team finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was drafted No. 1 overall last year, finished his rookie season with an NFL-most 17 interceptions and just 12 touchdown passes.