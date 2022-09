“Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now!” is one of the great sentences in history.

No Seahawks football until Monday, so we’ve got all the time to do NFL RedZone or focus on specific games like Chiefs at Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, CBS) or 49ers at Bears (10 AM PT, FOX) or Raiders at Chargers (1:25 PM PT, CBS).

Here are our Week 1 picks: