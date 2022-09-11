Alton Robinson knee injury could ‘possibly’ be long-term issue, surgery possible

Tyler Ott isn’t the only Seattle Seahawks player facing a lengthy absence due to injury.

Third-year pass rushing specialist Alton Robinson suffered a knee sprain on an awkward landing in the team’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He was ruled out for Monday’s regular season opener versus the Denver Broncos, and according to Pete Carroll it’s possible he could be out for a bit.

Alton Robinson has a knee sprain that could “possibly” be a long-term issue, Pete Carroll says. Pete says they’re discussing that now to see what needs to happen next, if anything — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 10, 2022

Much like Ott, Robinson could end up undergoing surgery for his injury.

Pete Carroll said Alton Robinson may also have to have surgery on his knee, so Seattle could have a couple different transactions tomorrow. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 10, 2022

Today is Sunday so we could see some roster moves made for both Ott and Robinson, perhaps both being placed on injury reserve ahead of MNF.

Robinson showed flashes of promise in his rookie year, recording four sacks while playing just 334 defensive snaps. He only managed one sack last season and otherwise struggled to make an impact. The former Syracuse star had a solid preseason up until his injury, so hopefully his knee issue isn’t as serious as it sounds, or else the Seahawks will be down some rotational pass rushing depth.