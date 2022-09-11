 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alton Robinson knee injury could ‘possibly’ be long-term issue, surgery possible

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tyler Ott isn’t the only Seattle Seahawks player facing a lengthy absence due to injury.

Third-year pass rushing specialist Alton Robinson suffered a knee sprain on an awkward landing in the team’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He was ruled out for Monday’s regular season opener versus the Denver Broncos, and according to Pete Carroll it’s possible he could be out for a bit.

Much like Ott, Robinson could end up undergoing surgery for his injury.

Today is Sunday so we could see some roster moves made for both Ott and Robinson, perhaps both being placed on injury reserve ahead of MNF.

Robinson showed flashes of promise in his rookie year, recording four sacks while playing just 334 defensive snaps. He only managed one sack last season and otherwise struggled to make an impact. The former Syracuse star had a solid preseason up until his injury, so hopefully his knee issue isn’t as serious as it sounds, or else the Seahawks will be down some rotational pass rushing depth.

