Seahawks all alone in first place as rest of NFC West falters

Following an offseason of turnover and change for the Seattle Seahawks, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season finally arrived, and for the performances of the NFC West teams that have played so far have been underwhelming.

The season officially kicked off on Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams being blown out at home by the Buffalo Bills 31-10. Then on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in a sloppy, rainy affair at Soldier Field in the early slot. That was followed by the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely thumping the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in the late afternoon game.

Putting that all together, with just Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football left on the schedule for the opening weekend of games, the NFC West standings look like this:

1: Seattle Seahawks (0-0)

2T: San Francisco 49ers (0-1)

2T: Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

2T: Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

What that means is that for the first time since Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season the Seahawks are all alone atop the division. In 2021 the Hawks spent barely twenty minutes alone at the top of the NFC West between the end of their victory over the Indianapolis Colts and the when the Niners defeat of the Detroit Lions went final, pulling San Francisco into a tie at the top of the division.