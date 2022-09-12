Seahawks vs. Broncos: How to watch Week 1 matchup

After months of anticipation and debate about the prospects for the 2022 season, the moment fans have been waiting for has arrived: It’s time for the Seattle Seahawks to take on the Denver Broncos in the final game of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and the first game of the post-Russell Wilson era in Seattle.

Following an underwhelming preseason, the games are now meaningful, and thanks to the ineptitude of the rest of the NFC West, the Seahawks enter the matchup against Denver sitting in first place atop the division. It’s the first chance for Wilson to show that he was worth a pair of first round picks and a pair of second round picks, while for Geno Smith it’s an opportunity to demonstrate why Pete Carroll gave Smith the nod over Drew Lock to lead the team this season.

For fans who aren’t necessarily excited about the new Monday Night Football announcing crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the ManningCast is back for another seasons and will be available on ESPN2, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

In any case, here are all the details fans need on the matchup, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Channel: ESPN and ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Odds

The Seahawks are 6.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 44.

Seahawks 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12 (Monday Night Football): vs. Denver Broncos (5:15 PM PT, ESPN/ABC/streaming on ESPN+)

Week 2, 9/18: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/25: vs. Atlanta Falcons (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

October

Week 4, 10/2: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 5, 10/9: at New Orleans Saints (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 6, 10/16: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 7, 10/23: at Los Angeles Chargers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/30: vs. New York Giants (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/6: at Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 10, 11/13 (in Munich): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 AM PT, NFL Network)

Week 11, 11/20: BYE

Week 12, 11/27: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

December

Week 13, 12/4: at Los Angeles Rams (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 14, 12/11: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/15 (Thu): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

Week 16, 12/24 (Sat): at Kansas City Chiefs (10 AM PT, FOX)

January

Week 17, 1/1: vs. New York Jets (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/8: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, TBD)