What was already the biggest emotional game of the season has suddenly turned into an incredible statistical opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks.

Surprisingly, the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers all lost their Week 1 openers. This means that the Seahawks will emerge at worst tied for the lead in the NFC West, and could hold it all to themselves with a win over the Denver Broncos.

However.

Seattle sits at a 6.5 point underdog via DraftKings Sportsbook, and hardly anyone has the guts to publicly endorse Pete Carroll’s squad on this one. On average there’s one brave/crazy soul who has been so brazen/drunk to put/mistakenly click the Seahawks over the Broncos on Monday Night.

Only Jeremy Fowler from ESPN has picked the Hawks this week, and Will Brinson stands alone at CBS.

Gregg Rosenthal, who is potentially a closet Seattle fan anyway, has them winning 18-17 in one of the surprise and weird predictions of the week.

As for the Field Gulls staff, most of us are picking the Broncos to win straight-up but Frank T. Raines and Brandan Schulze are backing a Seahawks upset. John Fraley is picking Denver to win but for Seattle to cover the spread.

