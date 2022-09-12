Pre-Snap Reads 9/12: Game Day!

Seahawks News

How Week 1 impacted the Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Seaside Joe 1285: What the results mean for Seattle

Seahawks vs Broncos: What Will Offense Look Like Under Geno Smith? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

It's been eight years since Geno Smith was a full-time starter. Will he be able to get the job done for the Seahawks this season?

Seahawks Unveil 2022 Team Intro Video

Check out this year’s intro video that will be played on gamedays at Lumen Field.

Five Things To Know About The Seahawks’ Week 1 Opponent, The Denver Broncos

5 Things to know about Seattle’s Week 1 opponent ahead of Monday night’s opener at Lumen Field.

2022 NFL season kickoff: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Seahawks prime-time game

The 2022 NFL regular season is here! NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

QB Geno Smith ready for spotlight as Seahawks host Broncos - Seattle Sports

A lot older and hopefully wiser, Geno Smith's chance at again being a starter begins Monday night when the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos.

Geno Smith ready for spotlight as Seahawks host Broncos

It will be eight years since the previous time he was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the regular season. And depending on how this season goes, it could be Smith's last chance to be in that role.

Seahawks' Noah Fant, Shelby Harris ready for different experiences facing Broncos

Three others are players acquired from Denver — quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Lock, who for now is the backup quarterback to Geno Smith, may not play. But Harris and Fant are each ticketed for significant roles on Monday and for the rest of the season.

NFC West News

Sean McVay Admits Rams Need To Get WR Allen Robinson More Involved - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Matthew Stafford admitted that he could have gotten the ball to Allen Robinson more.

Los Angeles Rams standings: Will Kevin O’Connell stand in McVay’s way? - Turf Show Times

Will Kevin O’Connell help or hurt L.A.’s chances to get back to the Super Bowl?

LA Rams: Can Sean McVay find offensive light in Rams dark opening loss? - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford and company did have their chances

Arizona Cardinals overwhelmed by Kansas City Chiefs in season opener - Revenge of the Birds

An embarrassing start to a season after a mostly embarrassing offseason.

The lack of change on defense was seen early and often for the Arizona Cardinals in their 44-21 loss to the Kansas City...

What Went Right/Wrong in Arizona Cardinals’ Loss vs. Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a brutal 44-21 loss in their opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but there's some good and bad to take away.

San Francisco 49ers 10, Chicago Bears 19: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position following their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan frustrated in loss to Bears; felt like the team lost control in the second half - Niners Nation

The 49ers were frustrated, to say the least

Around The NFL

NFL Week 1 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Multiple quarterbacks made their debuts in new cities and a wild Bengals-Steelers game ended in OT. Here's what to know from Week 1.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to have surgery on right thumb, out 'several weeks'

Dak Prescott will need surgery on his right thumb and is out for several weeks, owner Jerry Jones said.

Joe Burrow's 5 turnovers, missed kicks by Evan McPherson stymie Cincinnati Bengals in first game since Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow committed five turnovers and Evan McPherson missed a key extra point in the fourth quarter and a field goal in overtime as the Bengals lost their first game since Super Bowl LVI.

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has career-best 184 receiving yards, surprised at open looks against Green Bay Packers

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a career-best 184 receiving yards against the Packers. He was surprised at some of the wide-open passes he hauled in.

Aaron Rodgers on Packers loss: 'We hurt ourselves many times, myself included'

Matt LaFleur fell on the sword for the Packers’ Week 1 performance, but ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ preached patience after the Vikings’ 23-7 win in Minnesota.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

2022 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.

Giants rally, score two-point conversion to stun Titans - National Football Post

The New York Giants rallied from a 13-point hole and took a risk by going for a two-point conversion for the winning points in a 21-20 escape over the host Tennessee Titans to open the season Sunday in Nashville.

Chiefs use DB as kicker following Harrison Butker injury

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid served as the team's kicker in Week 1 after Harrison Butker suffered an ankle injury

Chargers top Raiders, look ready for AFC West contention behind Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack

Last year's Chargers season ended in heartbreak.

Patriots' offense sputters in season opener — and now Mac Jones has a back injury

The caveat to every Week 1 story is always that it's early. Things can and do change in the NFL. A year ago at this time the Green Bay Packers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and by the end of the season the Packers and Bills firmly righted the ship.

32 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl 56 teams both 0-1

The 32 things we learned from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season: