2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 1st Quarter game thread

Here we are. It’s the first Seattle Seahawks game without Russell Wilson on the roster since the 2011 regular season finale. Wilson has helped bring this team its greatest ever moments and when his career is over he should be celebrated as one of the best players in franchise history.

But for this night? Wilson is the enemy and the Seahawks are on a mission to beat him and the Denver Broncos. Just like in the 2009 season, a side-story for the 2022 Seahawks is the downfall of the Broncos for the betterment of the other first-round pick Seattle will have in next year’s NFL Draft.

We’re back to quarter-by-quarter game threads. Be civil, don’t clog up the thread with GIFs, no illegal streaming links shared, and don’t be afraid to use the flag button if you see something genuinely objectionable/in violation of site rules.

One more thing...

SEA!!!