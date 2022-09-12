On this day, 12 years ago: Pete Carroll’s first game as the Seahawks’ head coach!

As we await the 5:15pm kickoff on the Seahawks’ 2022 season opener, I thought it might be fun to revisit what happened on this day exactly 12 years ago.

It was Pete Carroll’s first regular season game as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and the division rival San Francisco 49ers were in town.

The game did not start well.

1st and 10 at the Seattle 20: Matt Hasselbeck throws a pass to John Carlson and ... INTERCEPTION!

San Francisco settled for a field goal and an early 3-0 lead.

Seattle’s second possession was a 3-and-out. Their third possession too. San Francisco added a field goal to make it 6-0 halfway through the second quarter.

Then the Seahawks got going!

First, Hasselbeck led the Seahawks on a 7-play, 64-yard drive that ended with him scoring on a 1-yard scramble.

The extra point by Olindo Mare was good and San Francisco got the ball on their own 20 with 2:26 left in the first half, down 7-6.

A holding call made it first and 20 on their own 10. On 3rd and 5, Jordan Babineaux grabbed a pass that was intended for Michael Crabtree.

Seahawks’ ball, 1st and 10 at the Niners’ 13 yard line, 1:33 left in the half.

They only need 6 seconds to push their advantage to 8 points. Hasselbeck to Deon Butler, TOUCHDOWN!

Pete then proceed to give one of his patented halftime speeches (probably) and the Seahawks came out on fire.

San Francisco got the ball first, but Marcus Trufant didn’t like that idea so he stole a 3rd-and-8 pass that was intended for Michael Crabtree and took it to the house.

Seahawks up, 21-6, less than a minute into the 2nd half.

The defense then forced a 3-and-out and the offense said, “Thank you very much,” as they marched 59 yards on 7 plays with the Hasselbeck finding Deion Branch on 3rd and goal from the 3-yard line.

And just like that, it was 28-6 with only 4-1/2 minutes of the 3rd quarter in the books.

The teams traded punts most of the rest of the way (4 for SF, 3 for Seattle).

A field goal on the Seahawks’ final possession made the final score 31-6 and gave Pete Carroll his first win as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

Exactly 12 years ago to the day.

From the ESPN game recap:

“I want very much to tell Pete Carroll, ‘thank you very much for kicking our tails,’ “ (San Francisco Head Coach Mike) Singletary said. “It was good medicine and we’re going to take it. We’ll go from there.”

Hopefully we’ll get a similar quote from Nathaniel Hackett after tonight’s game.

Go Hawks!