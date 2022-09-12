Seahawks place Alton Robinson on injured reserve

As expected, third-year Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Alton Robinson will not be playing any time soon.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve after suffered a knee sprain in the team’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. This means he’ll miss a minimum of four games, but we’ll see how severe his injury actually is.

If long snapper Tyler Ott needs surgery on the shoulder he injured in practice, then it’s very likely he’ll join Robinson on IR.

At the moment, the Seahawks have one vacant spot on the active roster but that could soon become two if Ott’s injury is as serious as Pete Carroll made it sound. We’d expect one of those vacant spots to be taken up by long snapper Carson Tinker, who’s been elevated to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Denver Broncos, but with Robinson on IR the other spot is TBD.