The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks will finish up Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in just a few hours.

The biggest question among many excellent big questions will be how Russell Wilson fares against his former defense, with a new scheme and new offensive line.

That task just got a little bit harder. Starting right tackle Billy Turner is unable to suit up due to injury, and Cam Fleming has been given the green light.

The #Broncos will start Cam Fleming at RT tonight against Seattle, per source. — Orlando Franklin (@OFranklin74) September 12, 2022

The Broncos starting OL for the 2022 season



LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Lloyd Cushenberry

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Cam Fleming — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 12, 2022

Fleming is on his fourth team in his ninth season, has been a starter for one year. He played only five games with the Broncos last year.

It’s also Quinn Meinerz’s second season in the NFL, and he switched positions on the line this summer.

Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, and Boye Mafe could feast at home against the ball-holding and oft-scrambling Wilson, and the line not being at full strength does not help Wilson’s case to prove Seattle held him back.

It should be incredibly loud and incredibly interesting when Denver is on offense at Lumen Field.