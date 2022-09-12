Trio of key Hawks inactive for opener versus Broncos

You made it. It’s finally here. The moment fans have been waiting for since the 2022 NFL Schedule was released in the spring.

The first inactives list for the 2022 Seahawks has published.

What’s that? You aren’t interested in the inactives and are more interested in the game that starts shortly between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos? Well, fine, that’s coming up, but it’s not quite here yet so you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that to arrive.

In any case, the Seahawks first inactives list is six names long, and we now know who those six are.

The six players are:

RB Ken Walker III

G Damien Lewis

DT Myles Adams

CB Isaiah Dunn

CB Artie Burns

LS Tyler Ott

Ott, of course, suffered a shoulder injury in practice that could require surgery, while Lewis, Walker and Burns are all continuing to recover from injuries sustained during preseason.

For those wondering why Alton Robinson is not on the inactive list, the reason is that he was moved to injured reserve earlier Monday afternoon, meaning he is no longer on the 53 man roster and therefore not eligible to be active for the game against the Broncos.