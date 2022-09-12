Seahawks vs. Broncos: Live updates, highlights, and game summary

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season gets underway with a highly anticipated showdown with the Denver Broncos, quarterbacked by one Mr. Russell Wilson. A massive crowd is expected at Lumen Field for this final matchup of Week 1. With Wilson now in Colorado, the Seahawks begin the Geno Smith era, eight years removed from his last opening day start.

Today is a new thing we’re trying at Field Gulls, which is a live update of the action as it happens and is otherwise separate from the game threads. You’ll get regular summaries of the possessions, along with highlights of every turnover and touchdown. When the game is over this sentence you’re reading right now will be erased and be substituted with a proper intro paragraph for how the game ended. Keep your in-game comments for the game threads!

1st Quarter

Seahawks Injury Report

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks head on the road for the first of two showdowns with their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers (0-1). Kickoff time is 1:05 PM PT on FOX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, September 18th.