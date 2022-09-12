Video: Seahawks fans shower Russell Wilson with heavy boos in return to Seattle

I guess that answers our question early.

Kickoff hasn’t even happened yet but there are plenty of fans already filling up Lumen Field for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. Russell Wilson is the main storyline given the Super Bowl champion and undisputed greatest quarterback in team history is now playing with the Broncos after he was traded to them in March. Would the fans boo him? Would they show their appreciation given everything he’s done for the team from 2012-2021? Would we get a mix-and-match sort of deal of some cheers and some boos?

Well maybe there will come a time for a proper appreciation in a less super-emotionally charged environment, but on this opening week of the NFL season, the boos are very vocal and the stadium isn’t even full yet.

Boos audible in press box as Russell Wilson takes field. pic.twitter.com/LGxBAd6Pvm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 12, 2022

Not everyone is booing Wilson, but I definitely think the guy holding the “Seahawks fans still love Russ” sign is both not correct and in the minority opinion this evening.

The two versions of Seahawks fans tonight



: @deanrutz pic.twitter.com/6tW1PCEYgl — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 12, 2022

And yes, it’s hard to ignore just how many Broncos fans are in attendance.