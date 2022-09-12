Injury Update: Jamal Adams carted off, doubtful to return

The Seattle Seahawks finally unveiled their much anticipated new defensive scheme on Monday Night Football against the visiting Denver Broncos, with fans excited to see Jamal Adams playing in a role more fitting of his skills and abilities. Unfortunately, following a collision with former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Adams went into the blue medical tent to have his knee evaluated, and the immediate read on the results of that evaluation are not great.

.@Seahawks injury report: S Jamal Adams is doubtful (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 13, 2022

The fact that Adams is doubtful to return is obviously not great news, but the worst part of the news may not be the fact that he is doubtful, but rather that he was taken to the locker room on the cart.

#Seahawks S Jamal Adams (knee) is doubtful to return. He was carted to the locker room. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 13, 2022

Losing Adams will obviously hurt as the Hawks attempt to slow down the offense of the Broncos, but exactly how much of an impact it will have remains to be seen. Here at Field Gulls we will work to keep readers up to date on all the Seahawks news, including the injury to Adams and everything else that happens through the remainder of the game.