 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks WIN! Seahawks upset Broncos in 17-16 nail biter!

Filed under:

Geno Smith played a great game, and Twitter reacted

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

What an incredible game. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started his first season opener since 2014, and needless to say, he couldn’t have asked for a better start to his campaign as QB1 in Seattle. Smith came out firing and looked in charge of the offense from the opening snap. At the end of the second quarter, he had a single incompletion and had already led the team on three scoring drives. Quite literally, this was the best first half of football Geno Smith had ever played as a pro.

He wasted absolutely no time in engineering a touchdown drive to start the game, and was on a tear through the entire first half; he finished a ridiculous 17 of 18 for 164 and a pair of touchdowns.

The second half proved to be a lot tougher on the offense as a whole, but Smith still played a great game. Save for the Metcalf fumble, he was able to move the offense and wasn’t afraid to scramble when he needed to. He mostly took what he could get and demonstrated good pocket presence throughout a game that featured an entirely rebuilt offensive line — starting two rookie tackles!

Let’s just say... tweeters weren’t exactly subtle in their feelings towards Russell Wilson. We don’t need to dwell, so I’ll limit it to this:

Ultimately, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a significant upset over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and that is something we can all celebrate.

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...