Geno Smith played a great game, and Twitter reacted

Geno Smith had this bar loaded up and ready to go on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Fk1ZtUPVk2 — GoJo Show (@GoJoShow) September 13, 2022

What an incredible game. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started his first season opener since 2014, and needless to say, he couldn’t have asked for a better start to his campaign as QB1 in Seattle. Smith came out firing and looked in charge of the offense from the opening snap. At the end of the second quarter, he had a single incompletion and had already led the team on three scoring drives. Quite literally, this was the best first half of football Geno Smith had ever played as a pro.

.@Seahawks QB Geno Smith set first-half career marks with 17 completions and a 94.4% completion percentage (17 for 18). #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 13, 2022

He wasted absolutely no time in engineering a touchdown drive to start the game, and was on a tear through the entire first half; he finished a ridiculous 17 of 18 for 164 and a pair of touchdowns.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! GENO SMITH ESCAPING THE SACK AND THROWS FOR A TD!!! WOW!!!’ #SEAHAWKS — Mikaela Mattes (@mikaelamattes) September 13, 2022

Beyond the numbers, he appears in complete command. Far from just "managing" Seahawks, avoiding risk. Decisive runs and throws. Touch passes. Darts. A breakout for him so far — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2022

The second half proved to be a lot tougher on the offense as a whole, but Smith still played a great game. Save for the Metcalf fumble, he was able to move the offense and wasn’t afraid to scramble when he needed to. He mostly took what he could get and demonstrated good pocket presence throughout a game that featured an entirely rebuilt offensive line — starting two rookie tackles!

Bradley Chubb with a strip-sack of Geno Smith that is recovered in mid-air by Charles Cross. Chubb has been a big challenge for Cross in his first start.



Let’s just say... tweeters weren’t exactly subtle in their feelings towards Russell Wilson. We don’t need to dwell, so I’ll limit it to this:

the face when Geno Smith is on FIRE pic.twitter.com/FT0MCU86mm — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2022

Ultimately, Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a significant upset over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, and that is something we can all celebrate.

