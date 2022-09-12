 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks WIN! Seahawks upset Broncos in 17-16 nail biter!

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 3rd Quarter game thread

By Mookie Alexander
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

What a half by Geno Smith! 17/18 for 164 yards and touchdowns to Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson!

Seahawks lead 17-13 at the half!

