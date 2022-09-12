Filed under: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 4th Quarter game thread By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Sep 12, 2022, 7:24pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 4th Quarter game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Defend every blade of grass! Two goal-line fumbles by Broncos running backs have preserved the Seahawks’ 17-13 lead. FINISH THIS GAME!! More From Field Gulls Seahawks 17 Broncos 16: Let Russ Lose 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 3rd Quarter game thread Injury Update: Jamal Adams carted off, doubtful to return 2022 NFL Season: Seahawk vs. Broncos 2nd Quarter game thread Video: Seahawks fans heavily boo Russell Wilson 2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 1st Quarter game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...