 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks WIN! Seahawks upset Broncos in 17-16 nail biter!

Filed under:

2022 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Broncos 4th Quarter game thread

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Defend every blade of grass! Two goal-line fumbles by Broncos running backs have preserved the Seahawks’ 17-13 lead.

FINISH THIS GAME!!

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...