Twitter reacts to Seahawks’ dramatic win, Broncos’ absurd 4th quarter clock management

HEY SEATTLE, WE GOT A W! #GOHAWKS pic.twitter.com/hVr15bhKAO— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2022
The Seattle Seahawks pulled out a stunning 17-16 upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and everybody got in on the fun, especially Seahawks Twitter, which was Geno Smith-level on fire following the game.
An update. https://t.co/IACwNMAiSb pic.twitter.com/GKKUlHjVib— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2022
!!! pic.twitter.com/gEwlXmaQGv— Lofa Tatupu (@LofaTatupu51) September 13, 2022
Pete Carroll entering the press room tonight pic.twitter.com/t8hajxa4PF— Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) September 13, 2022
Geno² pic.twitter.com/lew0amEEkR— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 13, 2022
The Seahawks did it. They beat Russell Wilson in his return.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2022
"GEE-no! GEE-no!" chants roaring through here.
My interview on the field with former #broncos DL Shelby Harris, now #seahawks DL, on the field, Harris went off on the trade and the win!— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2022
my finial question was:
What did this win mean to you?
Harris:
I got one thing to say. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/yiHba10acG
(Shelby Harris wasn’t alone in casting a bit of subtle shade towards no one in particular...)
September 13, 2022
Doug Baldwin wasn’t alone, as many current and former players had a lot to say following the game, with a number of former stars in attendance, including Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, and Sidney Rice.
Nostalgia feeling, next level.@RSherman_25 x @cliffavril pic.twitter.com/RTxhCJV67D— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 12, 2022
These rookie tackles are working!! https://t.co/96KJV6Rjcc— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 13, 2022
IT'S WHAT WE DO! @UchennaN_42 x #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/xXo46B2vQ4— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2022
— Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) September 13, 2022
Geno Smith said Seahawks game planned tight ends to play major role in passing game tonight against Broncos linebackers and safeties.— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 13, 2022
"I don't think there's a better tight end group in the league."
Rookie starter Tariq Woolen was fired up, as were Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks locker room!
CONTINUE TO BUILD! pic.twitter.com/9A5eQOlfOS— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 13, 2022
Pete Carroll says yes, this was validating win to the Seahawks’ locker room, validating that his plan and his program overhaul can work/is working. “That’s a HELL of a first-game win.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/QH1zmw7VQa— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2022
Plenty of fans and analysts (including Will Dissly’s brother!) had thoughts about the shocking victory, as well.
Bro!! https://t.co/6e6jPSipsf— Nick Dissly (@nickdissly) September 13, 2022
THEY EFFING DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Seahawks WIN!!!! I'm dead! #GoHawks #DENvsSEA— kristi (@kristij7gohawks) September 13, 2022
A 17-16 game only had 3 punts total. Extremely Seahawks.— Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 13, 2022
Offense won the first half— Michael Bumpus (@michaelbumpus5) September 13, 2022
Defense won the second half
The 12’s filled in the gaps!@Seahawks #Seahawks #MondayNightFootball
If the season ended today the Seahawks would be the four seed hosting the Bucs in the Wild Card round. (I all of about spent seven seconds looking into this, so my tiebreakers could be way off but I don't really care)— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) September 13, 2022
An endless amount of head scratching and second guessing will forever plague Nathaniel Hackett’s absolutely mind boggling decision to let the game clock wind down near midfield with time and Russell Wilson on your side... but he ultimately decided that kicking a 64-yard field goal for the win was the right call. And he was absolutely wrong.
Brandon McManus career history on 62+ yard FGs— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2022
62 yards - 2016 - MISS
62 yards - 2018 - MISS
63 yards - 2021 - MISS
64 yards - 2019 - MISS
64 yards - 2022 - MISS*
70 yards - 2021 - MISS
*tonight
THIS is what Nathaniel Hackett opted for instead of the $242M Russ on 4th & 5???
Developing: Russell Wilson might fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the #Broncos locker room after this game. Go #Seahawks.— Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 13, 2022
RW: Quero sair de SEATTLE porque o Pete Carroll me prende.— Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) September 13, 2022
RW em Denver: Uma quarta para cinco e o HC prefere ir para o FG de 64 jardas....
I cannot believe the Broncos did that.— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 13, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett saving his timeouts for the kneel downs.— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 13, 2022
To add just a little insult to injury...
Not every day you can win a game AND improve your first round draft position at the same time— John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) September 13, 2022
Loading comments...