Twitter reacts to Seahawks’ dramatic win, Broncos’ absurd 4th quarter clock management

The Seattle Seahawks pulled out a stunning 17-16 upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and everybody got in on the fun, especially Seahawks Twitter, which was Geno Smith-level on fire following the game.

Pete Carroll entering the press room tonight pic.twitter.com/t8hajxa4PF — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) September 13, 2022

The Seahawks did it. They beat Russell Wilson in his return.



"GEE-no! GEE-no!" chants roaring through here. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2022

My interview on the field with former #broncos DL Shelby Harris, now #seahawks DL, on the field, Harris went off on the trade and the win!



my finial question was:



What did this win mean to you?



Harris:



I got one thing to say. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/yiHba10acG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2022

(Shelby Harris wasn’t alone in casting a bit of subtle shade towards no one in particular...)

Doug Baldwin wasn’t alone, as many current and former players had a lot to say following the game, with a number of former stars in attendance, including Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, and Sidney Rice.

These rookie tackles are working!! https://t.co/96KJV6Rjcc — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 13, 2022

— Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) September 13, 2022

Geno Smith said Seahawks game planned tight ends to play major role in passing game tonight against Broncos linebackers and safeties.



"I don't think there's a better tight end group in the league." — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) September 13, 2022

Rookie starter Tariq Woolen was fired up, as were Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks locker room!

Pete Carroll says yes, this was validating win to the Seahawks’ locker room, validating that his plan and his program overhaul can work/is working. “That’s a HELL of a first-game win.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/QH1zmw7VQa — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 13, 2022

Plenty of fans and analysts (including Will Dissly’s brother!) had thoughts about the shocking victory, as well.

A 17-16 game only had 3 punts total. Extremely Seahawks. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 13, 2022

Offense won the first half

Defense won the second half

The 12’s filled in the gaps!@Seahawks #Seahawks #MondayNightFootball — Michael Bumpus (@michaelbumpus5) September 13, 2022

If the season ended today the Seahawks would be the four seed hosting the Bucs in the Wild Card round. (I all of about spent seven seconds looking into this, so my tiebreakers could be way off but I don't really care) — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) September 13, 2022

An endless amount of head scratching and second guessing will forever plague Nathaniel Hackett’s absolutely mind boggling decision to let the game clock wind down near midfield with time and Russell Wilson on your side... but he ultimately decided that kicking a 64-yard field goal for the win was the right call. And he was absolutely wrong.

Brandon McManus career history on 62+ yard FGs



62 yards - 2016 - MISS

62 yards - 2018 - MISS

63 yards - 2021 - MISS

64 yards - 2019 - MISS

64 yards - 2022 - MISS*

70 yards - 2021 - MISS



*tonight



THIS is what Nathaniel Hackett opted for instead of the $242M Russ on 4th & 5??? — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 13, 2022

Developing: Russell Wilson might fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the #Broncos locker room after this game. Go #Seahawks. — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 13, 2022

RW: Quero sair de SEATTLE porque o Pete Carroll me prende.



RW em Denver: Uma quarta para cinco e o HC prefere ir para o FG de 64 jardas.... — Alexandre Castro (@alexcastrofilho) September 13, 2022

I cannot believe the Broncos did that. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 13, 2022

Nathaniel Hackett saving his timeouts for the kneel downs. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 13, 2022

To add just a little insult to injury...