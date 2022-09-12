 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks WIN! Seahawks upset Broncos in 17-16 nail biter!

Twitter reacts to Seahawks’ dramatic win, Broncos’ absurd 4th quarter clock management

By Stan Taylor
@GoodGuyAtSports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks pulled out a stunning 17-16 upset victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, and everybody got in on the fun, especially Seahawks Twitter, which was Geno Smith-level on fire following the game.

(Shelby Harris wasn’t alone in casting a bit of subtle shade towards no one in particular...)

Doug Baldwin wasn’t alone, as many current and former players had a lot to say following the game, with a number of former stars in attendance, including Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril, and Sidney Rice.

Rookie starter Tariq Woolen was fired up, as were Pete Carroll and the rest of the Seahawks locker room!

Plenty of fans and analysts (including Will Dissly’s brother!) had thoughts about the shocking victory, as well.

An endless amount of head scratching and second guessing will forever plague Nathaniel Hackett’s absolutely mind boggling decision to let the game clock wind down near midfield with time and Russell Wilson on your side... but he ultimately decided that kicking a 64-yard field goal for the win was the right call. And he was absolutely wrong.

To add just a little insult to injury...

