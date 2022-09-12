Injury Update: Pete Carroll calls Jamal Adams injury “serious”

In a thrilling Monday Night Football game that saw future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson show off Pete Carroll-esque clock management skills at the end of both halves, the Seattle Seahawks squeezed out a one point victory over the Denver Broncos. The game, of course, came down to a late field goal attempt that sailed just wide and allowed the Hawks to hold on to the victory over their former signal caller.

However, while the team won on the field, due to a knee injury suffered in the first half, it appears the Seahawks have likely lost strong safety Jamal Adams for the season with an injury that Pete Carroll termed, “serious”.

Carroll: Serious injury for Jamal Adams. Quad tendon injury #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 13, 2022

For those wondering, tears to the quad tendon typically have a recovery timeline of at least four to six months, meaning there is a very good chance that Adams has played his last snaps of football for the 2022 campaign. It’s a frustrating development for a player who has battled shoulder and finger injuries since being acquired from the New York Jets on the eve of the 2020 season, but here’s to wishing a full and healthy recovery to Adams regardless of when he is able to take to the field again.